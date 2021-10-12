EU antitrust regulators resume Illumina, Grail probe, decision due by Feb. 4 By Reuters

BRUSSELS (Reuters) – EU antitrust regulators have resumed their scrutiny of U.S. life sciences company Illumina (NASDAQ:)’s bid for Grail Inc after a two-month temporary halt and will decide by Feb. 4 whether to clear the deal, a European Commission filing showed on Tuesday.

The EU competition enforcer paused its investigation on Aug. 11 while waiting for Illumina to provide requested data.

It restarted the clock on Oct. 7. Last month it sent a statement of objections to Illumina for closing the deal before securing regulatory clearance, warning of interim measures.

Illumina finalised the deal in August and said it would hold Grail as a separate company while waiting for the EU green light.

