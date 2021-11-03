Etsy Reports Earnings, Revenue Beat in Q3 By Investing.com

© Reuters.



Investing.com – Etsy Inc (NASDAQ:) reported on Wednesday fourth-quarter earnings that beat analysts’ forecasts and revenue that topped expectations.

Etsy announced earnings per share of 62 cents on revenue of $532.4 million. Analysts polled by Investing.com anticipated EPS of 54 cents on revenue of $519.05 million.

Etsy CEO Josh Silverman was upbeat on the quarter performance, stating: “Last year, Etsy dramatically outperformed e-commerce industry benchmarks, and now, in 2021, we’re lapping that performance with flying colors, reinforcing the significant market share gains we have made.”

The CEO added that many buyers who found the company during the pandemic have stayed, showing the predicted post-pandemic slowdown has not been as significant as first feared.

For Q4, Etsy said it expects revenue to be between $660 million and $690 million. The consensus for Q4 revenue guidance was $689.94 million.

“We anticipate that Etsy’s highly distributed supply chain, with creative entrepreneurs located around the globe, is ready to serve the world in ways many others can’t this holiday season. In fact, our guidance implies that the fourth quarter will be our best” ever, added Silverman.

Etsy shares have fallen over 3.4% after hours.