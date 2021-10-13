Etihad raises $1.2 billion in first sustainability-linked ESG loan in aviation By Reuters

DUBAI (Reuters) – Etihad Airways has raised $1.2 billion in the first sustainability-linked loan related to environmental, social and governance (ESG) targets in global aviation, the company said on Wednesday.
Etihad Airways selected HSBC and First Abu Dhabi Bank (FAB) as the strategic partners and financiers for this transaction. HSBC and FAB acted as joint ESG structuring banks, joint ESG coordinators, joint bookrunner and mandated lead arranger. FAB also acted as facility agent.
