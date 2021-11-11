Ethiopia’s mega dam to start producing 700 MW electricity next year – official

Article content

NAIROBI — Ethiopia expects its Grand Renaissance Dam to start producing 700 megawatts of electricity next year, a senior government official said on Thursday, boosting the country’s installed power generating capacity by 14%.

The country has been in years of intense negotiations over the $4 billion dam with Sudan and Egypt, which lie downstream, and which have expressed concerns over water shortages and safety. They have yet to come to an agreement.

A U.S. State Department spokesperson said in July Ethiopia’s filling of the dam has the potential to raise tensions, as it urged all parties to refrain from unilateral actions on the facility.