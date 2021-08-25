Ethernity Chain Commemorates OKEx’s ERN Listing With A Lionel Messi Giveaway By DailyCoin

Disclaimer: We make affiliate commissions from Bluehost by promoting to our readers. We recommend Bluehost to our readers since it is one of the only affordable hosting solutions that are both reliable and high in capacity and offers excellent customer service.

Ethernity Chain Commemorates OKEx’s ERN Listing With A Lionel Messi Giveaway



Ethernity Chain, the blockchain-based platform letting users take advantage of the growing popularity of non-fungible tokens (NFTs), is now expanding its presence to OKEx. There are also giveaways for Messi NFTs and a signed jersey by Lionel Messi himself.

OKEx is listing ERN as a spot trading market starting on August 23, 2021. Under the ERN ticker, users will be able to deposit and trade funds immediately, with withdrawals opening on August 25. The current trading market is ERN/USDT.

To commemorate this partnership between Ethernity Chain and OKEx, there will be a dedicated giveaway. OKEx users depositing $2000 in ERN or more can complete a few short Twitter (NYSE:) tasks to be entered into a raffle. The goal is to give away multiple Lionel Messi NFTs and one signed jersey. Fans of the former FC Barcelona star will not want to miss out on this opportunity.

The Lionel Messi NFT, part of the Messiverse, is licensed and authenticated by the football star. Through an exclusive partnership, Ethernity is able to create this collection together with Bosslogic and Impossible Brief. The set consists of four pieces portraying the football star in various forms, including a bionic form. The set was released on August 20, making this raffle by OKEx and Ethernity Chain an opportunity for fans to get their hands on these NFTs.

“Kudos to the team that made this possible. As a sports fan I‘ve always had “Messiverse” and Alex Ovechkin on my radar. We are pleased to support Ethernity Chain and excited to see the NFT community grow stronger and stronger. NFT has been a significant element in connecting the mainstream and crypto, and as a leader in the industry we look forward to further supporting the development of this space.”

– Jay Hao, OKEx CEO

The addition of ERN marks another milestone for the Ethernity Chain project. The native ERN token now trades on all major cryptocurrency exchanges, making it more accessible to users worldwide. OKEx has over $6 billion in daily trading volume, creating new opportunities for ERN holders and traders alike.

Continue reading on DailyCoin