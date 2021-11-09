Ethereum’s Anthony Di Iorio, OSC chair Grant Vingoe among speakers at FP’s upcoming crypto events

Cryptocurrency is finally knocking at the door of the financial system. What needs to happen next for it to truly arrive?
Article content
Cryptocurrency has taken a big step out of the shadows in 2021, all the way onto the main stage. No longer the domain of day traders, it is moving billions on Bay and Wall Streets and has become a viable asset class in the eyes of institutional investors, pension managers and retail investors.
Advertisement
This advertisement has not loaded yet, but your article continues below.
Article content
Even if you don’t invest in it directly yourself, and would rather invest in an actual Labradoodle than a Dogecoin, cryptocurrencies are now featured among the choices on robo-adviser trading platforms, right next to bank preferred shares, dividend ETFs and GICs. And some pro athletes and politicians are now taking a slice of their salaries in bitcoin, too.
But has it really gone mainstream? Will it? What’s stopping that from happening? And are we even ready for that? So many questions. How did sleepy old Canada become the first country to launch a crypto ETF? What are regulators most concerned about? Do we already have too many different digital currencies? Why can I buy a Tesla with bitcoin but not my groceries?
Advertisement
This advertisement has not loaded yet, but your article continues below.
Article content
All these questions are precisely the reason the Financial Post has been building the best coverage of cryptocurrencies in Canada. It is also why we are pulling together some of the leading founders, innovators, regulators and business experts for a major three-part event.
Get ready for CryptoDecoded , the FP’s inaugural forum for all things cryptocurrency. And you are invited to participate.
CryptoDecoded , presented by NDAX, takes place in a series of three events which run in November, December and January. Consider this a formal invitation to investors, crypto industry experts, regulators, creators, corporate leaders and regulators. Join us.
The events are live and virtual. Some of the content will be archived on the Financial Post’s website, but to get the full experience we invite you to join for the live events.
Advertisement
This advertisement has not loaded yet, but your article continues below.
Article content
- Related: Be sure to stay on top of cryptocurrency news and analysis on the Financial Post, right here.
The first session of CryptoDecoded takes place Thursday, Nov. 18. This is our kick-off where we take stock of how far the crypto space and decentralized, blockchain-enabled finance has come. Does today’s reality bear any resemblance to what the original visionaries were expecting? Who better to offer an assessment than Anthony Di Iorio , the co-founder of Ethereum, who recently decided to sever his ties with much of the crypto world. As a panellist, he will be joined by Emma Todd , managing director of MMH Data Systems; Igor Pejic , author of Blockchain Babel ; and Bilal Hammoud , founder and CEO of NDAX. Our moderator is the FP’s Stephanie Hughes , who is rapidly building a reputation as the leading reporter on the crypto industry in Canada.
Advertisement
This advertisement has not loaded yet, but your article continues below.
Article content
In our second session, on Dec. 9, also a Thursday, we focus on the major disruption, opportunity and challenge of making the transition to a mainstream presence for crypto. What are the barriers? The obvious, and not so obvious, benefits? We are excited to announce a special guest for this event, as Grant Vingoe , chair of the Ontario Securities Commission and Canada’s top regulator, goes one on one with Barbara Shecter , the leading business reporter in the country on regulation in capital markets.
Joining Shecter for a panel discussion are Jaime Leverton , CEO at Hut 8 Mining; Zachary Kelman , general counsel at Cointelegraph; and Julia Baranovskaya , chief compliance officer of NDAX.
Advertisement
This advertisement has not loaded yet, but your article continues below.
Article content
- Details for CryptoDecoded Session Two: Benefits and Challenges of Cryptocurrencies
- When: Thursday, Dec. 9, 2021, from noon to 1 p.m. ET
- Read more about the session and panellists, as well as how to register, here.
In our third and final event for the series, Shecter returns to lead a lively session where our experts take turns with their crystal balls and predict where the industry is headed next. What is going to happen in wealth management, for retail or institutional investing?
Our lineup of experts and prognosticators includes: Mark Binns , CEO of BIGG Digital Assets; Gregory Feller , president and co-founder of Mogo Inc.; Tanim Rasul , COO at NDAX; and Alex Tapscott , co-founder of Blockchain Research Institute.
Look forward to having you join us!
Best,
David Thomas
Editor-In-Chief
Financial Post
Advertisement
This advertisement has not loaded yet, but your article continues below.