Ethereum will replace Bitcoin as the leading crypto network, claims Polygon co-founder By Cointelegraph

“Sooner or later, ETH will outpace and become the global standard”, said Polygon co-founder Sandeep Nailwal in an exclusive interview with Cointelegraph.
Nailwal believes that will eventually become “the ultimate settlement layer” for the DeFi space. Polygon will play a major role in ensuring the long-term success of Ethereum through its scalability solution. Despite increasing competition from other layer-1 protocols, such as Solana, Nailwal believes it is still too early to talk about an “Ethereum killer.”
