Ethereum Whale Bought 276,592,553,073 SHIB, Is Something Big Coming? By CoinQuora

Ethereum Whale Bought 276,592,553,073 SHIB, Is Something Big Coming?



An anonymous whale decided to go on SHIB coin shopping.

The whale bought 276,592,553,073 #SHIB tokens ($11,510,207 USD).

Investors seemed highly interested in since the total value locked (TVL) climbed close to $2 billion in June and July. Recently, an anonymous Ethereum whale decided to go on SHIB coin shopping, buying close to an enormous 276 billion SHIB.

On October 26, a Twitter (NYSE:) account by the pseudonym Shiba Inu News tweeted the news first. The user said,

Wow… An Ethereum whale just bought 276,592,553,073 #SHIB tokens ($11,510,207 USD). We haven’t seen a whale transaction THIS BIG in quite some time. This is massive and sends a clear signal that He/She knows something is coming.

This move comes after Shiba Inu token had an impressive rally from the last few days, surging by over 340% in the past 7 days and reaching a new all-time high of over $0.000046.

The last time an anonymous whale bought an enormous 6.3 trillion coins, a couple of weeks later, the Shiba Inu (SHIB) token went bullish, hitting a new all-time high. So, the Twitter user said that this latest whale might know that something big is coming that’s why he or she bought this much SHIB.

