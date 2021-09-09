Ethereum Users Seek Binance Smart Chain, With Whales Driving Growth. By CoinQuora

- Binance Smart Chain processed ten times more transactions than at its peak.
- Binance Smart Chain (BSC) is one of the most stable DeFi ecosystems, with a large number of retail users after Ethereum
- A large number of investors are using both Ethereum and Binance Smart Chain.
Ethereum users seek other choices. Ethereum gas prices reaching up to $80 for just peer-to-peer transactions and hundreds of dollars for complex peer-to-contract operations during peak periods of traffic, made users try other chains.
Binance Smart Chain (BSC) pulled more than just the retail market. Binance Smart Chain grew to be the most solid DeFi ecosystem after Ethereum. This is after its launch in 2020.
Ethereum Users Look for Alternatives
Ethereum’s high gas price made investors with smaller wallets priced ou…
