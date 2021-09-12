Ethereum to $35,000, one in four US teenagers want to buy cryptocurrencies By BTC Peers

© Reuters. Weekly Roundup: Ethereum to $35,000, one in four US teenagers want to buy cryptocurrencies
- Users of Seety, a Belgian digital parking start-up, can now pay for parking sessions in Antwerp and Brussels with Bitcoin, Ethereum, and five other cryptocurrencies.
- Mexican retail giant Grupo Elektra will soon enable support for Bitcoin Lightning payments.
- Amid Bitcoin’s latest rally, the Vietnam crypto mining market has witnessed an uptick in activities.
- Panama lawmakers have introduced a bill to recognize Bitcoin and other cryptocurrencies as an alternative payment option.
- Banking giant Standard Chartered (OTC:) predicts that Ethereum’s price could climb to $35,000 in the future.
- Bitcoin and cryptocurrencies, in general, may be headed for the dust according to Swedish Central Bank. The bank’s governor warned that private investors could lose their money.
- The amount of lost and “hodled” Bitcoin has climbed to nearly 34% of the digital asset’s total supply.
- El Salvador’s largest bank has partnered with digital payments gateway Flexa to boost the country’s Bitcoin offerings.
- Bitcoin’s hash rate has recovered by 50% since the decline in June.
Other News
- Chainge has launched the world’s first DeFi options decentralized exchange.
- Fast-growing B2B2C platform Baanx has acquired a major stake in Maxwell State Bank.
- In less than two months after going live, BullEx, a hyper-deflationary buy-back token, has paid $800,000 to token holders.
- Cryptocurrency payment ecosystem Hashbon is set to launch the first CDEX in DeFi.
- Following warnings from regulators, Binance has revoked its product offering to Singaporean customers. Customers in the region can no longer trade cryptocurrencies or receive payments denominated in the Singapore dollar.
- Speaking of Singapore, the country’s central bank has shortlisted 15 companies to retail its CBDC.
- The Indian government is thinking of classifying cryptocurrencies as commodities.
- According to a recent survey, one out of four US teenagers will probably invest in cryptocurrencies if they have the money.
- Payments processing giant, Visa (NYSE:), is working on new applications that will allow traditional Brazilian banks to offer cryptocurrency services.
- Malicious crypto actors in Hong Kong may have a hard time as regulators gear up to combat illegal crypto trading activities.
- Nigeria might be launching its pilot CBDC project on October 1.
- The US SEC has threatened to sue Coinbase (NASDAQ:) if it follows through with its crypto lending product.
- A report from blockchain intelligence firm Chainalysis revealed that institutional investors dominated the decentralized finance (DeFi) market in Q2 of 2021.
- About $100,000 worth of NFTs and the first ENS name has been lost forever due to a bug on the NFT marketplace OpenSea.
- Russia is looking to categorize and regulate crypto mining activities as a business.
- Two top officials of MicroStrategy liquidated one-third of their options in August.
- Two top Australian banks have refused to do business with cryptocurrency companies, citing high volatility concerns.
