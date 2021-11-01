Ethereum shillers call for $5K ETH, and this time derivatives data is backing them up By Cointelegraph

By
Matilda Colman
Ether (ETH) pundits have been shouting that the $5,000 price has been ‘programmed,’ since 2018, and some go even further by calling for $20,000 over the long term.

A portion of these bullish calls are based on ETH 2.0 staking and the reduced inflation resulting from EIP-1559.

Ether price in USD at Kraken. Source: TradingView
network adjusted total value locked (TVL) in USD. Source: DeBank.com
Ether 3-month futures basis rate. Source: Laevitas.ch
Deribit Ether 60-day options 25% delta skew. Source: laevitas.ch