Ethereum sees first consecutive week of deflationary issuance By Cointelegraph

The network has seen its first consecutive week of negative supply issuance as bubbling markets drive persistently high transaction fees.
With the highly anticipated London upgrade introducing a burn mechanism into Ethereum’s fee market in early August, a small quantity of Ether (ETH) has since been destroyed with every transaction executed on the network.
