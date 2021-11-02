Ethereum sees first consecutive week of deflationary issuance By Cointelegraph

By
Matilda Colman
-
0
4
© Reuters.

The network has seen its first consecutive week of negative supply issuance as bubbling markets drive persistently high transaction fees.

With the highly anticipated London upgrade introducing a burn mechanism into Ethereum’s fee market in early August, a small quantity of Ether (ETH) has since been destroyed with every transaction executed on the network.