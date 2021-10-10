Ethereum risks drop below $3.2K as ETH price faces heavy resistance By Cointelegraph

Ethereum’s native token Ether (ETH) is at risk of falling below $3,200 in the coming sessions as its rally comes face-to-face with a strong resistance zone.
In detail, the price of Ether swelled by almost 22% on a month-to-date timeframe in the wake of a market-wide price rally. That pushed the second-largest cryptocurrency by market capitalization from under $3,000 to above $3,650 in the first eight days of October, triggering more bullish forecasts.
Fusion Media or anyone involved with Fusion Media will not accept any liability for loss or damage as a result of reliance on the information including data, quotes, charts and buy/sell signals contained within this website. Please be fully informed regarding the risks and costs associated with trading the financial markets, it is one of the riskiest investment forms possible.