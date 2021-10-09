Ethereum risks drop below $3.2K as ETH price faces heavy resistance By Cointelegraph

Matilda Colman
Ethereum’s native token Ether (ETH) is at risk of falling below $3,200 in the coming sessions as its rally comes face-to-face with a strong resistance zone.

In detail, the price of Ether swelled by almost 22% on a month-to-date timeframe in the wake of a market-wide price rally. That pushed the second-largest cryptocurrency by market capitalization from under $3,000 to above $3,650 in the first eight days of October, triggering more bullish forecasts.

4H price chart featuring bearish confluence. Source: TradingView.com
ETH/USD daily price chart showing the descending trendline resistance. Source: TradingView.com
ETH/USD 4H price chart featuring a potential inverse head and shoulders pattern. Source: TradingView.com