Home Business Ethereum Records Another All-Time High By DailyCoin

Ethereum Records Another All-Time High By DailyCoin

By
Matilda Colman
-
0
4
Ethereum Records Another All-Time High
  • brushes off a new all-time high
  • The price of one ETH reached $4,762.84

New week, new highs, that’s the motto of the cryptocurrency market ever since the market sentiment flipped bullish as it entered a state of euphoria. In the past couple of weeks, both and altcoins have registered new highs.

Ethereum refreshed its November 3rd all-time high of $4,638. On Monday, November 8th, CoinMarketCap clocked the price of one ETH at a new high of $4,762.84, up 7% on the day.

Etheruem’s success was founded on the trends which it managed to successfully commend, starting with ICO’s, DeFi, and NFTs. In 2021, both DeFi and NFTs surged. OpenSea’s NFT marketplace recorded a total of $10 billion in overall sales.

DeFi, on the other hand, resurged as the NFT hype started to dim down and shift to . According to DeFiLlama, the total value locked on Ethereum has surpassed $180 billion, reaching new highs nearly every day. In addition, Etheruem commands more than 50% of the entire TVL across all chains, showing support for DeFi once more.

Ethereum’s rally is not something to be omitted. Crypto Twitter (NYSE:) is ecstatic with each new all-time high. Matthew Hyland posted an image comparing Etheruem’s 2017 bull run to the 2021 instance, predicting the price of one ETH will reach $14,000 as usability and network applicability becomes paramount to parabolic growth.

Ethereum 2.0 will establish itself as a key element for the development of the new internet. Additionally, U.S.-approved Ethereum ETFs will help prolong ETH’s rally and possibly cause a flippening, something Gen Z’s predict will happen by mid-2022.

Why You Should Care?

Ehtereum has the right foundational elements and support to rightfully support its ascendance and rally to newer highs.

EMAIL NEWSLETTER

Join to get the flipside of crypto

Upgrade your inbox and get our DailyCoin editors’ picks 1x a week delivered straight to your inbox.

[contact-form-7]
You can always unsubscribe with just 1 click.

Continue reading on DailyCoin

Disclaimer: Fusion Media would like to remind you that the data contained in this website is not necessarily real-time nor accurate. All CFDs (stocks, indexes, futures) and Forex prices are not provided by exchanges but rather by market makers, and so prices may not be accurate and may differ from the actual market price, meaning prices are indicative and not appropriate for trading purposes. Therefore Fusion Media doesn`t bear any responsibility for any trading losses you might incur as a result of using this data.

Fusion Media or anyone involved with Fusion Media will not accept any liability for loss or damage as a result of reliance on the information including data, quotes, charts and buy/sell signals contained within this website. Please be fully informed regarding the risks and costs associated with trading the financial markets, it is one of the riskiest investment forms possible.

RELATED ARTICLES

©