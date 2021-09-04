Ethereum price spikes to a 3-month high above $4,000 By Cointelegraph

Ether (ETH) returned to $4,000 on Sept. 3 for the first time since May as a solid week of gains culminated in a major price milestone.

Against month-to-date gains of $600, the pair reclaimed the historic level it had lost in the dramatic trend reversal that rocked the cryptocurrency market roughly three months ago.

1-day candle chart (Bitstamp). Source: TradingView