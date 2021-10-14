Home Business Ethereum price hits $3,800, boosting bulls’ control in Friday’s ETH options expiry...

Ethereum price hits $3,800, boosting bulls’ control in Friday’s ETH options expiry By Cointelegraph

By
Matilda Colman
-
0
5

Ether (ETH) entered a slightly bullish channel earlier this month, and currently the price is marching toward the $3,800 level. Despite the recent turbulence, Ether bulls are set to bag a $53 million profit on this Friday’s weekly options expiry.

Investors also appear to be disinterested in Ether’s recent underperformance versus (BTC), and to date, the altcoin’s gains stand at 265%. If Ether manages to stay above $3,600 on Friday, 99% of the $180 million put (sell) options will become worthless.

Ether price at Bitstamp in USD. Source: TradingView
Ether Oct. 15 futures aggregate open interest. Source: Bybt