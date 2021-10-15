Ethereum price hits $3,800, boosting bulls’ control in Friday’s ETH options expiry By Cointelegraph

Ether (ETH) entered a slightly bullish channel earlier this month and currently, the price is marching toward the $3,800 level. Despite the recent turbulence, Ether bulls are set to bag a $53 million profit on Oct. 15’s weekly options expiry.
Investors also appear to be disinterested in Ether’s recent underperformance versus (BTC) and to date, the altcoin’s gains stand at 265%. If Ether manages to stay above $3,600 on Friday, 99% of the $180 million put (sell) options will become worthless.
