Ethereum price gets back to $3K as institutional investors pile into ETH futures By Cointelegraph

Matilda Colman
‘s native token Ether (ETH) staged a rebound on Sept. 26 following a massive decline earlier this week that saw its prices plunging to as low as $2,651 on Coinbase (NASDAQ:).

The exchange rate rose 3.63% to hit an intraday high of $3,030. The upside move amounted to a 14.3% upside retracement from the pair’s week-to-date low at $2,651, showing that traders attempted to retain their bullish bias despite potential headwinds ahead.

ETH/USD daily price chart. Source: TradingView.com
Ethereum Futures daily price chart. Source: TradingView.com
ETH/USD weekly price chart featuring its latest accumulation range. Source: PostXBT, TradingView.com