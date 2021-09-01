Ethereum price breaks $3,500 and hits 3-month highs against Bitcoin By Cointelegraph

By
Matilda Colman
-
0
5
Ethereum price breaks $3,500 and hits 3-month highs against Bitcoin

Ethereum’s native asset, Ether (ETH), has extended its rally on Wednesday to log multi-month highs against (BTC) and the United States dollar.

The exchange rate rose 3.13% to hit 0.07475 for the first time since June 9. Meanwhile, bids for climbed 3.4% to $3,546, the highest since May 18, showcasing a renewed upside sentiment in the second-largest cryptocurrency market after it consolidated sideways for more than three weeks.

ETH/USD and ETH/BTC daily price chart. Source: TradingView
prices vs. its market dominance against all the cryptocurrencies. Source: TradingView
Ether balance across exchanges drop as ETH/USD rise. Source: CryptoQuant
Total value staked in 2.0 smart contract exceeds $25 billion. Source: CryptoQuant