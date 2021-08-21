Ethereum Plunges 85% In Bearish Trade By Investing.com

Disclaimer: We make affiliate commissions from Bluehost by promoting to our readers. We recommend Bluehost to our readers since it is one of the only affordable hosting solutions that are both reliable and high in capacity and offers excellent customer service.

Ethereum Plunges 85% In Bearish Trade



Investing.com – was trading at $469.22 by 00:44 (04:44 GMT) on the Investing.com Index on Saturday, down 85.44% on the day. It was the largest one-day percentage loss ever.

The move downwards pushed Ethereum’s market cap down to $383.54B, or 18.31% of the total cryptocurrency market cap. At its highest, Ethereum’s market cap was $479.29B.

Ethereum had traded in a range of $469.22 to $3,287.68 in the previous twenty-four hours.

Over the past seven days, Ethereum has seen a stagnation in value, as it only moved 0.63%. The volume of Ethereum traded in the twenty-four hours to time of writing was $20.54B or 18.60% of the total volume of all cryptocurrencies. It has traded in a range of $469.2212 to $3,334.2239 in the past 7 days.

At its current price, Ethereum is still down 89.25% from its all-time high of $4,366.10 set on May 12.

Elsewhere in cryptocurrency trading

was last at $48,664.6 on the Investing.com Index, up 3.30% on the day.

was trading at $2.483806 on the Investing.com Index, a loss of 0.46%.

Bitcoin’s market cap was last at $915.45B or 43.69% of the total cryptocurrency market cap, while Cardano’s market cap totaled $80.06B or 3.82% of the total cryptocurrency market value.