Ethereum options data suggests the battle for $4K ETH is at least a week away By Cointelegraph

For the past 40 days, Ether (ETH) has trended modestly upward, respecting a narrow channel most of the time. It enjoyed a brief rally toward $4,000 in the first week of September, but a subsequent crash brought the price into the ascending channel.
In August, nonfungible tokens posted record-breaking transactions, clogging the network and causing average transaction fees to surpass $40 in early September. Although NFT trading volume has continued to subside, new items continue to be minted every minute regardless of whether they’re being traded.
The call-to-put ratio reflects a balanced situation
Minimal volatility is expected for this week
