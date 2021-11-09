Home Business Ethereum Name Service’s new token already has a fully diluted cap of...

Ethereum Name Service's new token already has a fully diluted cap of $3.1B By Cointelegraph

Matilda Colman
The Name Service (ENS) launched its governance token, ENS, on Monday, which will be used to further the decentralization of the popular domain service for Ethereum wallets.

The official announcement on Mirror from Ethereum Name Service states that the ENS token will be used to vote on a proposed constitution and govern protocol parameters. The first issues holders can vote on in the new ENS decentralized autonomous organization (DAO) are the price oracle and how to allocate existing and future community treasury funds.