Ethereum May Reach $10k Soon, Buy Now Analyst Says By CoinQuora

Ethereum May Reach $10k Soon, Buy Now Analyst Says



Analyst states that ETH may reach $10k in no time

ETH trades at a bullish price of over $4300

continues to rock the crypto world with its never ending network development. As a result, analysts cannot stop thinking about the possibility of ETH reaching $10k in no time. The crypto analyst and influencer, CryptosRUs is one of the people in the crypto space that believe in the possibility of ETH hitting the $10k mark.

LAST CHANCE TO GET ETHEREUM BELOW $10,000 https://t.co/8Do0kSM0cx $eth #Ethereum — CryptosRus (@CryptosR_Us) October 31, 2021

CryptosRUs also mentioned in the tweet that this is the last time to buy ETH before it reaches the skyrocketing price of $10k. This tweet gathered over 50 retweets and almost 120k views on Youtube. With this, we can say that the ETH network remains one of the favorite digital assets in the crypto world.

On the other hand, the recent developments of the ETH — London hard fork, which was deployed in the past month, can be considered as one of the reasons why ETH’s price keeps on moving high. Furthermore, Altair — the latest upgrade of Ethereum, made the network record an ATH price of almost $4500 on October 29, 2021.

All these achievements made by the Ethereum network give high hope to the crypto community, especially to its crypto holders. Regardless, the crypto world continues to be unpredictable due to the volatility inside the space.

However, as one of the digital assets in the crypto market, ETH keeps improving its network from time to time. Therefore, it is up to the users to determine if the crypto can reach $10k soon. At the time of writing, Ethereum trades at a bullish price of over $4300 per crypto.

Continue reading on CoinQuora