Ethereum ‘liquidity crisis’ could see new ETH all-time high before Bitcoin — Analyst By Cointelegraph

Disclaimer: We make affiliate commissions from Bluehost by promoting to our readers. We recommend Bluehost to our readers since it is one of the only affordable hosting solutions that are both reliable and high in capacity and offers excellent customer service.
Ethereum‘s native token, Ether (ETH), may beat (BTC) to new all-time highs, fresh analysis reveals.
In a tweet on Wednesday, Ki Young Ju, CEO of on-chain analytics service CryptoQuant, highlighted a “sell-side liquidity crisis” that could yet give ETH the edge over BTC.
Fusion Media or anyone involved with Fusion Media will not accept any liability for loss or damage as a result of reliance on the information including data, quotes, charts and buy/sell signals contained within this website. Please be fully informed regarding the risks and costs associated with trading the financial markets, it is one of the riskiest investment forms possible.