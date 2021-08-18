Ethereum ‘liquidity crisis’ could see new ETH all-time high before Bitcoin — Analyst By Cointelegraph

Ethereum‘s native token, Ether (ETH), may beat (BTC) to new all-time highs, fresh analysis reveals.

In a tweet on Wednesday, Ki Young Ju, CEO of on-chain analytics service CryptoQuant, highlighted a “sell-side liquidity crisis” that could yet give ETH the edge over BTC.

BTC exchange reserve chart. Source: CryptoQuant
ETH exchange reserve chart. Source: CryptoQuant
Bitcoin supply shock annotated chart. Source: William Clemente III/Twitter