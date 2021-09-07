Ethereum layer-twos reportedly processing more transactions than BTC By Cointelegraph

According to CoinMetrics data collated by industry analyst and Week In Ethereum News founder Evan Van Ness, there were more transactions on Ethereum layer-two than on the Bitcoin network on Sept. 6. Layer-two protocols processed around 250,000 transactions for the day whereas there were around 210,000 on BTC.

Layer-two scaling protocols for have surged in adoption in recent months as gas prices climb again, and the L2 ecosystem is now processing more daily transactions than the network according to recent findings.

