Ethereum killers or just pretenders? But Ether remains king for now By Cointelegraph

Ethereum killers or just pretenders? But Ether remains king for now



The term “ killer” is beginning to pick up the pace once again in the cryptocurrency markets as the native tokens of several competing blockchain networks are posting significant gains during September. For any alternative network to be considered as a part of this category, it needs to have one essential feature that serves as the backbone of the Ethereum network: smart contracts.

Keeping this in mind, the most prominent blockchain networks by market capitalization that usually come under this purview are (ADA), Solana (SOL), Binance Smart Chain (BSC), Polkadot (DOT), and Terra(LUNA). The native tokens of these networks have been on an absolute tear this year. Most recently, Solana (SOL) has been in the spotlight after the bulls carrying its rally continued even in the face of a marketwide selloff on Sept. 8 that brought back below the $50,000 mark.

Continue Reading on Coin Telegraph