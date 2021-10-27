Ethereum is Our Growth Pick of the Week By StockNews

© Reuters. Ethereum is Our Growth Pick of the Week



In today’s article, I want to discuss ethereum’s fundamentals and some of the latest, promising developments. Then, I want to focus on some of the applications that are going to drive even more demand for ethereum in addition to the increasing institutional involvement. Finally, I will explain why those without any crypto exposure should consider buying the Grayscale Trust (ETHE).Cryptocurrencies are digital forms of money that use cryptography and blockchains to secure transaction rewards, control the creation of additional coins, and verify ownership. It was created by an anonymous programmer, Satoshi Nakamoto, during the financial crisis as many were concerned about the stability of the financial system and the effects of excessive government intervention. While bitcoin was the original cryptocurrency, there have been thousands of new ones released over the past decade.

Each cryptocurrency has its own mechanism to validate transactions and is based on different protocols. While it can be overwhelming sorting through all the various options, one of the best-performing coins has been Ethereum. Since its inception in the middle of 2015, Ethereum has climbed from $1 to over $4,000. Over the last year, it’s up 975%. What is really exciting about ethereum, compared to other coins, is that there are nearly 100,000 developers building applications on top of the ethereum platform.

