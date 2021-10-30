Ethereum hits new ATH after Altair upgrade shows clear path to the merge By Cointelegraph

The price of Ether (ETH) has bounced to a new all-time high (ATH) on Friday as it hit $4,400.97 at around 1:02 am UTC, according to the price indexes on Coinbase (NASDAQ:) and CoinMarketCap.
At the time of writing, ETH is currently priced at $4,380, with the asset surging around 46.6% since the start of October. CoinMarketCap’s price index indicates that the previous ATH was only eight days ago, with the asset reaching a price of $4,308.48 on Oct. 21.
