Ethereum has now burned $1 billion worth of ETH post-London By BTC Peers

By
Matilda Colman
-
0
2
Ethereum has now burned $1 billion worth of ETH post-London

Six weeks after Ethereum’s London upgrade went live, the network has burned $1 billion worth of ETH.

Data obtained from WatchtheBurn confirmed that over 308,000 ETH worth over $1 billion had been burned post-London.

The London, which featured EIP-1559, introduced a new burning mechanism. Consequently, transactions now require a base fee that will be burned. Miners receive a part of the burned fee as a tip.

Overall, the update has been effective as a deflationary tool so far, lowering the network’s inflation rate. It has been able to reduce the ETH produced daily and increase the burned ETH. The amount of ETH burned has surpassed the amount produced daily.

One of the main reasons for the spike in burned ETH is the network’s currently high transaction fees. Ethereum handles not less than 1.2 million transactions on the network daily, and according to BitInfos, the average transaction fee as of September 16 was $27.

Although the ETH burned this week is lower than the previous week, the amount to be burned in the upcoming 2-6 months or even a year will be unimaginable.

Continue reading on BTC Peers

Disclaimer: Fusion Media would like to remind you that the data contained in this website is not necessarily real-time nor accurate. All CFDs (stocks, indexes, futures) and Forex prices are not provided by exchanges but rather by market makers, and so prices may not be accurate and may differ from the actual market price, meaning prices are indicative and not appropriate for trading purposes. Therefore Fusion Media doesn`t bear any responsibility for any trading losses you might incur as a result of using this data.

Fusion Media or anyone involved with Fusion Media will not accept any liability for loss or damage as a result of reliance on the information including data, quotes, charts and buy/sell signals contained within this website. Please be fully informed regarding the risks and costs associated with trading the financial markets, it is one of the riskiest investment forms possible.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR