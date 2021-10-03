Ethereum fractal from 2017 that resulted in 7,000% gains for ETH appears again in 2021 By Cointelegraph

Bids for ‘s native token Ether (ETH) could rise to $13,000 in the next two months if history repeats.
So shows a fractal indicator from 2017, consisting of at least four technical patterns that were instrumental in pushing the ETH price up by over 7,000%. The same set of bullish indicators have flashed once again in 2021 as Ether trades above $3,350 after rallying over 360% year-to-date.
Fusion Media or anyone involved with Fusion Media will not accept any liability for loss or damage as a result of reliance on the information including data, quotes, charts and buy/sell signals contained within this website. Please be fully informed regarding the risks and costs associated with trading the financial markets, it is one of the riskiest investment forms possible.