Ethereum Foundation backs Spruce’s vision for decentralized identity verification By Cointelegraph

Matilda Colman
Ethereum Foundation backs Spruce's vision for decentralized identity verification

By Matilda Colman

The Foundation (EF) and Ethereum Name Service (ENS) are backing a proposed system for secure sign-in using Ethereum from decentralized identity software firm Spruce.

Spruce’s system was selected after EF and ENS submitted a Request for Proposals in July encouraging developers and software firms to propose a sign-in package using Oauth — an open standard for access delegation.