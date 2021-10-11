Ethereum Fear and Greed Index Flashes “Greed” as ETH Price Soars By BTC Peers

By
Matilda Colman
-
0
5
Ethereum Fear and Greed Index Flashes “Greed” as ETH Price Soars

The popular “Crypto Fear and Greed Index” used to measure the market sentiment for major cryptocurrencies, is showing a 62 on the scale for , suggesting that investors are rushing to acquire the leading altcoin.

Amid the bullish market sentiment into the “greed” phase, Ethereum experienced a 7.42% rise today, moving from $3,385 to $3,623. As of press time, the digital asset had retraced a bit to $3,542.

Back in August, the ETH Index entered the “greed” zone after flashing a 58. At that time, Ethereum managed to surpass the $2,600 region, which happened to be its highest price mark since mid-June. However, the upsurge back then was partly because the crypto community was anticipating the London hard fork, which contained Ethereum Improvement Proposal 1559 (EIP-1559).

Speaking of EIP-1559, data from the Etherchain shows that more than half a million ETH have been burned on the Ethereum network post-London. The fee-burning mechanism has had a positive impact on the coin’s price and is giving ETH somewhat of a deflationary edge.

Continue reading on BTC Peers

Disclaimer: Fusion Media would like to remind you that the data contained in this website is not necessarily real-time nor accurate. All CFDs (stocks, indexes, futures) and Forex prices are not provided by exchanges but rather by market makers, and so prices may not be accurate and may differ from the actual market price, meaning prices are indicative and not appropriate for trading purposes. Therefore Fusion Media doesn`t bear any responsibility for any trading losses you might incur as a result of using this data.

Fusion Media or anyone involved with Fusion Media will not accept any liability for loss or damage as a result of reliance on the information including data, quotes, charts and buy/sell signals contained within this website. Please be fully informed regarding the risks and costs associated with trading the financial markets, it is one of the riskiest investment forms possible.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR