Ethereum Falls 11% In Bearish Trade By Investing.com

© Reuters Ethereum Falls 11% In Bearish Trade



Investing.com – was trading at $2,981.76 by 08:27 (12:27 GMT) on the Investing.com Index on Monday, down 10.66% on the day. It was the largest one-day percentage loss since September 7.

The move downwards pushed Ethereum’s market cap down to $354.83B, or 18.57% of the total cryptocurrency market cap. At its highest, Ethereum’s market cap was $479.29B.

Ethereum had traded in a range of $2,980.49 to $3,344.04 in the previous twenty-four hours.

Over the past seven days, Ethereum has seen a drop in value, as it lost 6.75%. The volume of Ethereum traded in the twenty-four hours to time of writing was $20.10B or 17.91% of the total volume of all cryptocurrencies. It has traded in a range of $2,980.4941 to $3,672.6824 in the past 7 days.

At its current price, Ethereum is still down 31.71% from its all-time high of $4,366.10 set on May 12.

Elsewhere in cryptocurrency trading

was last at $43,139.4 on the Investing.com Index, down 8.75% on the day.

Tether was trading at $1.0002 on the Investing.com Index, a loss of 0.03%.

Bitcoin’s market cap was last at $816.74B or 42.74% of the total cryptocurrency market cap, while Tether’s market cap totaled $68.30B or 3.57% of the total cryptocurrency market value.