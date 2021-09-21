Ethereum Falls 10% In Rout By Investing.com

© Reuters. Ethereum Falls 10% In Rout



Investing.com – was trading at $2,706.00 by 17:18 (21:18 GMT) on the Investing.com Index on Tuesday, down 10.40% on the day. It was the largest one-day percentage loss since September 20.

The move downwards pushed Ethereum’s market cap down to $321.16B, or 17.97% of the total cryptocurrency market cap. At its highest, Ethereum’s market cap was $479.29B.

Ethereum had traded in a range of $2,706.00 to $3,101.88 in the previous twenty-four hours.

Over the past seven days, Ethereum has seen a drop in value, as it lost 19.02%. The volume of Ethereum traded in the twenty-four hours to time of writing was $27.77B or 21.26% of the total volume of all cryptocurrencies. It has traded in a range of $2,706.0000 to $3,672.6824 in the past 7 days.

At its current price, Ethereum is still down 38.02% from its all-time high of $4,366.10 set on May 12.

Elsewhere in cryptocurrency trading

was last at $39,947.1 on the Investing.com Index, down 8.26% on the day.

Tether was trading at $1.0001 on the Investing.com Index, a gain of 0.00%.

Bitcoin’s market cap was last at $762.47B or 42.65% of the total cryptocurrency market cap, while Tether’s market cap totaled $68.73B or 3.84% of the total cryptocurrency market value.