Ethereum Falls 10% In Bearish Trade By Investing.com

© Reuters Ethereum Falls 10% In Bearish Trade



Investing.com – was trading at $4,240.71 by 04:53 (09:53 GMT) on the Investing.com Index on Tuesday, down 10.20% on the day. It was the largest one-day percentage loss since September 20.

The move downwards pushed Ethereum’s market cap down to $506.04B, or 19.38% of the total cryptocurrency market cap. At its highest, Ethereum’s market cap was $569.58B.

Ethereum had traded in a range of $4,238.03 to $4,562.97 in the previous twenty-four hours.

Over the past seven days, Ethereum has seen a drop in value, as it lost 11.14%. The volume of Ethereum traded in the twenty-four hours to time of writing was $22.38B or 17.89% of the total volume of all cryptocurrencies. It has traded in a range of $4,238.0273 to $4,864.0620 in the past 7 days.

At its current price, Ethereum is still down 12.82% from its all-time high of $4,864.06 set on November 10.

Elsewhere in cryptocurrency trading

was last at $60,490.4 on the Investing.com Index, down 8.31% on the day.

was trading at $604.04 on the Investing.com Index, a loss of 6.57%.

Bitcoin’s market cap was last at $1,140.28B or 43.67% of the total cryptocurrency market cap, while Binance Coin’s market cap totaled $101.05B or 3.87% of the total cryptocurrency market value.