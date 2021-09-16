Ethereum eyes $6.5K bullish target as ETH price chart paints ‘cup and handle’ By Cointelegraph

By
Matilda Colman
-
0
4
Ethereum eyes $6.5K bullish target as ETH price chart paints ‘cup and handle’

blockchain’s native asset, Ether (ETH), faces the prospect of exploding toward $6,500 in the coming sessions.

The bullish analogy takes cues from a textbook technical pattern dubbed “cup and handle.” In detail, a cup and handle structure develops after the price first rallies significantly to the upside and then corrects to carve out a rounding bottom, called the “cup.”

daily chart featuring cup and handle formation. Source: TradingView