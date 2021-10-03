Ethereum Community Hunts Down Bugs Before Altair Upgrade By CoinQuora

Ethereum Community Hunts Down Bugs Before Altair Upgrade



2.0 is nearing its Altair launch.

Community members are on the hunt for bugs on the platform.

They will receive doubled bounty rewards for any bugs found before Altair’s launch.

Ethereum is certainly making strides towards the Ethereum 2.0 completion. Just a few days ago, the project announced the arrival of its Ethereum Altair upgrade. To specify, the upgrade will be taking place sometime this month.

The purpose of Ethereum 2.0’s launch is to fully deploy a Proof-of-Stake consensus onto its platform. This model should eliminate the platform’s long-striving issues of high gas fees, congestion, and limited scalability.

In order to bring to life this flawless model, the Ethereum team needs the help of its community. No protocol is ready without weeding out all its bugs before its official public debut. This is where the …

