Ethereum Climbs 12% In Bullish Trade By Investing.com

Ethereum Climbs 12% In Bullish Trade



Investing.com – was trading at $3,039.40 by 18:23 (22:23 GMT) on the Investing.com Index on Wednesday, up 11.59% on the day. It was the largest one-day percentage gain since September 1.

The move upwards pushed Ethereum’s market cap up to $358.13B, or 18.36% of the total cryptocurrency market cap. At its highest, Ethereum’s market cap was $479.29B.

Ethereum had traded in a range of $2,740.58 to $3,087.97 in the previous twenty-four hours.

Over the past seven days, Ethereum has seen a drop in value, as it lost 14.64%. The volume of Ethereum traded in the twenty-four hours to time of writing was $24.70B or 20.08% of the total volume of all cryptocurrencies. It has traded in a range of $2,659.7112 to $3,672.6824 in the past 7 days.

At its current price, Ethereum is still down 30.39% from its all-time high of $4,366.10 set on May 12.

Elsewhere in cryptocurrency trading

was last at $43,270.7 on the Investing.com Index, up 6.85% on the day.

was trading at $2.2289 on the Investing.com Index, a gain of 9.93%.

Bitcoin’s market cap was last at $814.63B or 41.76% of the total cryptocurrency market cap, while Cardano’s market cap totaled $71.56B or 3.67% of the total cryptocurrency market value.