Ethereum Climbs 11% In Bullish Trade By Investing.com

© Reuters. Ethereum Climbs 11% In Bullish Trade



Investing.com – was trading at $3,762.41 by 12:47 (16:47 GMT) on the Investing.com Index on Wednesday, up 11.11% on the day. It was the largest one-day percentage gain since July 21.

The move upwards pushed Ethereum’s market cap up to $416.37B, or 19.57% of the total cryptocurrency market cap. At its highest, Ethereum’s market cap was $479.29B.

Ethereum had traded in a range of $3,384.82 to $3,762.41 in the previous twenty-four hours.

Over the past seven days, Ethereum has seen a rise in value, as it gained 11.35%. The volume of Ethereum traded in the twenty-four hours to time of writing was $27.03B or 21.77% of the total volume of all cryptocurrencies. It has traded in a range of $3,057.4751 to $3,762.4121 in the past 7 days.

At its current price, Ethereum is still down 13.83% from its all-time high of $4,366.10 set on May 12.

Elsewhere in cryptocurrency trading

was last at $48,513.3 on the Investing.com Index, up 2.43% on the day.

was trading at $2.867549 on the Investing.com Index, a gain of 3.41%.

Bitcoin’s market cap was last at $891.95B or 41.93% of the total cryptocurrency market cap, while Cardano’s market cap totaled $91.15B or 4.29% of the total cryptocurrency market value.