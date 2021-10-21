Ethereum Climbs 10% In Rally By Investing.com

Ethereum Climbs 10% In Rally



Investing.com – was trading at $4,237.84 by 05:32 (09:32 GMT) on the Investing.com Index on Thursday, up 10.10% on the day. It was the largest one-day percentage gain since October 1.

The move upwards pushed Ethereum’s market cap up to $498.62B, or 18.67% of the total cryptocurrency market cap. At its highest, Ethereum’s market cap was $490.17B.

Ethereum had traded in a range of $4,125.29 to $4,239.61 in the previous twenty-four hours.

Over the past seven days, Ethereum has seen a rise in value, as it gained 16.29%. The volume of Ethereum traded in the twenty-four hours to time of writing was $24.90B or 20.31% of the total volume of all cryptocurrencies. It has traded in a range of $3,664.6267 to $4,239.6118 in the past 7 days.

At its current price, Ethereum is still down 2.94% from its all-time high of $4,366.10 set on May 12.

Elsewhere in cryptocurrency trading

was last at $66,347.0 on the Investing.com Index, up 3.61% on the day.

was trading at $496.40 on the Investing.com Index, a gain of 2.27%.

Bitcoin’s market cap was last at $1,253.02B or 46.92% of the total cryptocurrency market cap, while Binance Coin’s market cap totaled $82.97B or 3.11% of the total cryptocurrency market value.