Ethereum Climbs 10% In Rally By Investing.com

Ethereum Climbs 10% In Rally



Investing.com – was trading at $4,322.79 by 20:47 (00:47 GMT) on the Investing.com Index on Friday, up 10.35% on the day. It was the largest one-day percentage gain since September 22.

The move upwards pushed Ethereum’s market cap up to $507.43B, or 19.59% of the total cryptocurrency market cap. At its highest, Ethereum’s market cap was $505.30B.

Ethereum had traded in a range of $4,268.21 to $4,322.79 in the previous twenty-four hours.

Over the past seven days, Ethereum has seen a rise in value, as it gained 4.28%. The volume of Ethereum traded in the twenty-four hours to time of writing was $26.18B or 14.96% of the total volume of all cryptocurrencies. It has traded in a range of $3,896.3281 to $4,322.7939 in the past 7 days.

At its current price, Ethereum is still down 1.01% from its all-time high of $4,366.91 set on October 21.

Elsewhere in cryptocurrency trading

was last at $60,764.5 on the Investing.com Index, up 4.30% on the day.

was trading at $493.38 on the Investing.com Index, a gain of 9.96%.

Bitcoin’s market cap was last at $1,143.56B or 44.15% of the total cryptocurrency market cap, while Binance Coin’s market cap totaled $82.13B or 3.17% of the total cryptocurrency market value.