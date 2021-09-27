Ethereum Climbs 10% In Bullish Trade By Investing.com

Ethereum Climbs 10% In Bullish Trade



Investing.com – was trading at $3,145.13 by 23:03 (03:03 GMT) on the Investing.com Index on Monday, up 10.10% on the day. It was the largest one-day percentage gain since September 22.

The move upwards pushed Ethereum’s market cap up to $368.49B, or 18.78% of the total cryptocurrency market cap. At its highest, Ethereum’s market cap was $479.29B.

Ethereum had traded in a range of $3,028.61 to $3,163.86 in the previous twenty-four hours.

Over the past seven days, Ethereum has seen a drop in value, as it lost 2.81%. The volume of Ethereum traded in the twenty-four hours to time of writing was $22.22B or 19.47% of the total volume of all cryptocurrencies. It has traded in a range of $2,659.7112 to $3,173.0005 in the past 7 days.

At its current price, Ethereum is still down 27.96% from its all-time high of $4,366.10 set on May 12.

Elsewhere in cryptocurrency trading

was last at $44,208.6 on the Investing.com Index, up 5.09% on the day.

was trading at $2.2576 on the Investing.com Index, a gain of 0.81%.

Bitcoin’s market cap was last at $830.84B or 42.33% of the total cryptocurrency market cap, while Cardano’s market cap totaled $72.24B or 3.68% of the total cryptocurrency market value.