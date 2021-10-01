Ethereum Climbs 10% In a Green Day By Investing.com

© Reuters. Ethereum Climbs 10% In a Green Day



Investing.com – was trading at $3,268.80 by 08:04 (12:04 GMT) on the Investing.com Index on Friday, up 10.35% on the day. It was the largest one-day percentage gain since September 22.

The move upwards pushed Ethereum’s market cap up to $380.89B, or 18.39% of the total cryptocurrency market cap. At its highest, Ethereum’s market cap was $479.29B.

Ethereum had traded in a range of $2,972.75 to $3,268.80 in the previous twenty-four hours.

Over the past seven days, Ethereum has seen a rise in value, as it gained 14.19%. The volume of Ethereum traded in the twenty-four hours to time of writing was $19.87B or 19.66% of the total volume of all cryptocurrencies. It has traded in a range of $2,740.1189 to $3,268.7993 in the past 7 days.

At its current price, Ethereum is still down 25.13% from its all-time high of $4,366.10 set on May 12.

Elsewhere in cryptocurrency trading

was last at $47,681.1 on the Investing.com Index, up 10.73% on the day.

was trading at $2.2432 on the Investing.com Index, a gain of 7.87%.

Bitcoin’s market cap was last at $894.14B or 43.16% of the total cryptocurrency market cap, while Cardano’s market cap totaled $71.60B or 3.46% of the total cryptocurrency market value.