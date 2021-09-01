Ethereum Breaks $3500 Again; Where Will It Go Now? By CoinQuora

Ethereum Breaks $3500 Again; Where Will It Go Now?



has finally crossed $3500 again, with a price of $3510 at news time.

The crypto grew 10.40% this week, while has fallen by 2.4%.

Crypto influencer Lark Davis also tweeted regarding the news.

Early morning today, as the clock struck about 9:44 AM (UTC + 4), Ethereum proudly made its way over the $3500 mark. The 2nd-largest currency by market capitalization stands at $3510 at news time.

With a 10.40% growth this week, Ethereum seems to finally be getting the momentum it deserves. Many users are also concerned because while ETH continues to grow, BTC has fallen 2.34% this week.

Note that its price rise right now is reminiscent of its incline back in May, when it continued on this trajectory to achieve new ATHs of $4362. Though not as steep, the upward trend is now begging the ques…

