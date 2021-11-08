Ethereum back in price discovery as ETH approaches $5K By Cointelegraph

Matilda Colman
Ethereum blockchain’s native asset, Ether (ETH), touched a new record high on Nov. 8, supported by a rally across the top cryptocurrencies ahead of a key United Stat inflation report this week.

ETH’s price rose by 3.30% in the past 24 hours to $4,770 for the first time in it history as (BTC) reclaimed $66,000, demonstrating the strong positive correlation between the two digital assets.

Cryptocurrency correlation table (based on data collected in the last 24 hours). Source: Crypto Watch
U.S. headline inflation. Source: Bloomberg, Bureau of Labor Statistics
daily price chart featuring its ascending channel setup. Source: TradingView