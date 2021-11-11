Ethereum Arrow Glacier upgrade programmed to slow down difficulty bomb By BTC Peers

According to core developer Tim Beiko, the Ethereum network is scheduled to undergo another upgrade in December that would further delay its difficulty bomb.
The Arrow Glacier upgrade is expected to go live at block 13,773,000 on Dec 8. The exact date may vary slightly due to block times and time zones.
Beiko stated that the only change effected in the upgrade is the rescheduling of the difficulty bomb, “hopefully for the last time.”
Fusion Media or anyone involved with Fusion Media will not accept any liability for loss or damage as a result of reliance on the information including data, quotes, charts and buy/sell signals contained within this website. Please be fully informed regarding the risks and costs associated with trading the financial markets, it is one of the riskiest investment forms possible.