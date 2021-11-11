Ethereum Arrow Glacier upgrade programmed to slow down difficulty bomb By BTC Peers

By
Matilda Colman
-
0
4
© Reuters. Ethereum Arrow Glacier upgrade programmed to slow down difficulty bomb

According to core developer Tim Beiko, the Ethereum network is scheduled to undergo another upgrade in December that would further delay its difficulty bomb.

The Arrow Glacier upgrade is expected to go live at block 13,773,000 on Dec 8. The exact date may vary slightly due to block times and time zones.

Beiko stated that the only change effected in the upgrade is the rescheduling of the difficulty bomb, “hopefully for the last time.”

Disclaimer: Fusion Media would like to remind you that the data contained in this website is not necessarily real-time nor accurate. All CFDs (stocks, indexes, futures) and Forex prices are not provided by exchanges but rather by market makers, and so prices may not be accurate and may differ from the actual market price, meaning prices are indicative and not appropriate for trading purposes. Therefore Fusion Media doesn`t bear any responsibility for any trading losses you might incur as a result of using this data.

Fusion Media or anyone involved with Fusion Media will not accept any liability for loss or damage as a result of reliance on the information including data, quotes, charts and buy/sell signals contained within this website. Please be fully informed regarding the risks and costs associated with trading the financial markets, it is one of the riskiest investment forms possible.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR