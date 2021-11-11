Ethereum Arrow Glacier upgrade programmed to slow down difficulty bomb By BTC Peers

© Reuters. Ethereum Arrow Glacier upgrade programmed to slow down difficulty bomb



According to core developer Tim Beiko, the Ethereum network is scheduled to undergo another upgrade in December that would further delay its difficulty bomb.

The Arrow Glacier upgrade is expected to go live at block 13,773,000 on Dec 8. The exact date may vary slightly due to block times and time zones.

Beiko stated that the only change effected in the upgrade is the rescheduling of the difficulty bomb, “hopefully for the last time.”