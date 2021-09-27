Ethereum alternatives and layer-one solutions see steady gains in September By Cointelegraph

According to a recent report from Delphi Digital, the price of Ether (ETH) has remained relatively flat over the past month, while competitors suc as Solana (SOL) and Fantom (FTM) have seen their prices rally more than 200% during the same time.

The competition among layer-one smart contract platforms has been on the rise in the past couple of months as traders and developers continue to embrace network alternatives that offer faster transaction times and lower fees.

