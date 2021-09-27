Ethereum alternatives and layer-one solutions see steady gains in September By Cointelegraph

By
Matilda Colman
-
0
2
Ethereum alternatives and layer-one solutions see steady gains in September

The competition among layer-one smart contract platforms has been on the rise in the past couple of months as traders and developers continue to embrace network alternatives that offer faster transaction times and lower fees.

According to a recent report from Delphi Digital, the price of Ether (ETH) has remained relatively flat over the past month, while competitors suc as Solana (SOL) and Fantom (FTM) have seen their prices rally more than 200% during the same time.

Relative performance of layer-one tokens over the past 30 days. Source: Delphi Digital
Total USD value locked in the top layer-one protocols. Source: Delphi Digital
TVL on Trader Joe vs. exchange trading volume. Source: Token Terminal
Layer-two vs. Layer-one gas spend as a percentage of total gas. Source: Delphi Digital
TVL on dYdX vs. trading volume. Source: Token Terminal