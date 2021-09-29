Home Business Ethereum Altair Upgrade is Coming in October, a Step Toward ETH 2.0...

Ethereum Altair Upgrade is Coming in October, a Step Toward ETH 2.0 By CoinQuora

By
Matilda Colman
-
0
5
© Reuters Ethereum Altair Upgrade is Coming in October, a Step Toward ETH 2.0
  • The Altair upgrade is coming in October.
  • It is a significant step toward the launch of ETH 2.0.

The Ethereum Altair upgrade is coming in October, which is a significant step toward the launch of ETH 2.0. Ethereum’s long-awaited Proof-of-Stake (PoS) consensus model is moving closer as developers recently confirmed the date of the Altair upgrade.

On September 15, the Ethereum Foundation also published a document about the Ethereum Improvement Proposals (EIP). Further, the team said that a hard fork of the ETH 2.0, Beacon Chain, is planned for 5 months after genesis.

Recently, the Ethereum team said that Altair is scheduled to take place on October 27, at epoch 74240. Also, Altair, which is the mainnet upgrade to the Beacon Chain. The team announced the date in

Continue reading on CoinQuora

Disclaimer: Fusion Media would like to remind you that the data contained in this website is not necessarily real-time nor accurate. All CFDs (stocks, indexes, futures) and Forex prices are not provided by exchanges but rather by market makers, and so prices may not be accurate and may differ from the actual market price, meaning prices are indicative and not appropriate for trading purposes. Therefore Fusion Media doesn`t bear any responsibility for any trading losses you might incur as a result of using this data.

Fusion Media or anyone involved with Fusion Media will not accept any liability for loss or damage as a result of reliance on the information including data, quotes, charts and buy/sell signals contained within this website. Please be fully informed regarding the risks and costs associated with trading the financial markets, it is one of the riskiest investment forms possible.

RELATED ARTICLES

©