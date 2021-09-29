Ethereum Altair Upgrade is Coming in October, a Step Toward ETH 2.0 By CoinQuora

© Reuters Ethereum Altair Upgrade is Coming in October, a Step Toward ETH 2.0



The Altair upgrade is coming in October.

It is a significant step toward the launch of ETH 2.0.

The Ethereum Altair upgrade is coming in October, which is a significant step toward the launch of ETH 2.0. Ethereum’s long-awaited Proof-of-Stake (PoS) consensus model is moving closer as developers recently confirmed the date of the Altair upgrade.

On September 15, the Ethereum Foundation also published a document about the Ethereum Improvement Proposals (EIP). Further, the team said that a hard fork of the ETH 2.0, Beacon Chain, is planned for 5 months after genesis.

Recently, the Ethereum team said that Altair is scheduled to take place on October 27, at epoch 74240. Also, Altair, which is the mainnet upgrade to the Beacon Chain. The team announced the date in

