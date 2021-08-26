Ethereum 2.0’s staking contract becomes largest ETH holder By Cointelegraph

Disclaimer: We make affiliate commissions from Bluehost by promoting to our readers. We recommend Bluehost to our readers since it is one of the only affordable hosting solutions that are both reliable and high in capacity and offers excellent customer service.

London’s impact: Ethereum 2.0’s staking contract becomes largest ETH holder

Recently, the network reached a new staking milestone. On Aug. 17, the Ethereum 2.0 staking contract became the single largest holder of Ether (ETH), surpassing Wrapped Ether (WETH). According to data from Etherscan, the Eth2 deposit contract now holds over 7.14 million Ether tokens, valued at $23 billion at the time of writing. This accounts for nearly 6.1% of all Ether tokens in circulation, which means that the staking rate for Ethereum is now over 6%. The Wrapped Ether deposit contract comes in second, holding 6.97 million tokens — i.e., 5.94% of all Ether. Data from Beaconcha.in reveals that there are now 217,354 validators on the Ethereum network. Continue Reading on Coin Telegraph